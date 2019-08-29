wrestling / News

WWE Reschedules This Weekend’s NXT Events Due To Hurricane Dorian

August 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT

WWE has announced that they have rescheduled this weekend’s NXT events due to Hurricane Dorian, which is set to make landfall in Florida. The event in Jacksonville for tomorrow was moved to September 20, and the event for Ft. Pierce on Saturday was moved to September 28.

