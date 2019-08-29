wrestling / News
WWE Reschedules This Weekend’s NXT Events Due To Hurricane Dorian
August 29, 2019 | Posted by
WWE has announced that they have rescheduled this weekend’s NXT events due to Hurricane Dorian, which is set to make landfall in Florida. The event in Jacksonville for tomorrow was moved to September 20, and the event for Ft. Pierce on Saturday was moved to September 28.
Due to #HurricaneDorian, this weekend's #NXTLIVE Events in Jacksonville (8/30) and Ft. Pierce (8/31) have been postponed.#NXTJacksonville – 9/20#NXTFtPierce – 9/28https://t.co/YRoxXRhxbY
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 29, 2019
