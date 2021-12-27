wrestling / News
WWE Reschedules Wednesday’s Live Event in Toronto
WWE is pushing out the scheduled live event that was to take place in Toronto, Ontario on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Coliseum has announced that the event, which was to be hosted by Trish Stratus, will no longer take place on Wednesday and has been rescheduled to March 27th, 2022.
WWE has been postponing events in Canada as the country limits capacities in venues due to the Omicron variant. The company has also been dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 itself.
The WWE live event scheduled for December 29, 2021 at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto has been rescheduled to Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Tickets are currently on sale through https://t.co/VK6LZZjmRf and all originally purchased tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled date. pic.twitter.com/chjlo1XNkD
— Coca-Cola Coliseum (@CocaColaClsm) December 27, 2021
