WWE Reschedules Wednesday’s Live Event in Toronto

WWE is pushing out the scheduled live event that was to take place in Toronto, Ontario on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Coliseum has announced that the event, which was to be hosted by Trish Stratus, will no longer take place on Wednesday and has been rescheduled to March 27th, 2022.

WWE has been postponing events in Canada as the country limits capacities in venues due to the Omicron variant. The company has also been dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 itself.