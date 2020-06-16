WWE Responds To Former WWE Wrestler Accusing Them Of Threatening Careers of Talent Refusing to Work In Saudi Arabia

An amended class action complaint filed by Firefighters Pension System of the City of Kansas City Missouri Trust included testimony from an anonymous, recently released former WWE wrestler who claimed that an alleged “hostage situation” took place in November 2019 when WWE talent was stranded in Saudi Arabia amid flight delays from the Crowl Jewel show. The wrestler accused WWE of abusing their power and threatening the careers of talent refusing to work in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement to Forbes, WWE, through lawyer Jerry McDevitt, responded and called the claims “phony.”

“These false allegations were originally made in two suits filed by two different law firms. After the Court appointed a third firm to be lead counsel, WWE provided all three law firms with specific detailed facts from the persons with actual knowledge of the situation, including the phony allegation about the plane. The first two law firms then dropped their lawsuits to avoid sanction motions, but the third firm chose to ignore the specific facts they had been provided, and instead cited an unnamed disgruntled former wrestler with no knowledge of the facts. WWE is preparing its response to the lawsuit and will be moving to have it dismissed.”

WWE says all the accusations against them in the class action lawsuits are false and are moving to have the cases thrown out.