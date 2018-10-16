Various News: WWE Responds To Reported Concerns Among Talent Roster Over Crown Jewel Event, Bobby Lashley Says He’s Focused on The Task, Will Ospreay Off NJPW Road to Power Struggle Tour

– It was reported yesterday that several members of the WWE roster are uncomfortable with the upcoming Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia. WWE has commented (via Wrestling Inc) on the reports…

“As always, we maintain an open line of communication with our performers, as we continue to monitor the situation.”

– Following last night’s WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush talking to Kayla Braxton after Lashley’s win over Tyler Breeze (via Wrestling Inc)…

“Ever since I’ve come back to the WWE I’ve been trying to please everyone. And I lost focus on the task. The facts are – put me in the ring against anyone on the RAW roster and what happens?”

– NJPW announced that Will Ospreay is off the NJPW Road to Power Struggle tour. Taichi has also been pulled from events to even out the cards as they were facing off in multi-man tags most nights Ospreay is dealing with a rib issue, but will be back for his NEVER Title match with Taichi at Powers Struggle on November 3rd.