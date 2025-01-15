WWE Files Response to Janel Grant’s Status Conference Request In Vince McMahon Lawsuit

WWE has joined Vince McMahon in filing a response opposing Janel Grant’s request for a status conference in her ongoing lawsuit against them. As reported on Tuesday, Grant’s team requested the status conference in a filing where they said they wanted “to inform the Court of the new status quo and request its guidance on how best to move this litigation forward” after the SEC announcement of McMahon’s settlement of charges made by the organization by paying a $400,000 fine and reimbursing $1.3 million to WWE. McMahon’s attorney then announced that day that they had filed a request opposing the request, with a statement sent to 411 and other outlets that read:

“The recent federal investigation resulted in no criminal indictments from the SDNY, while the SEC settlement relates to minor accounting issues at WWE that have nothing to do with this case. Any claims to the contrary made by Janel Grant’s team are just another desperate PR stunt.”

PWInsider reports that WWE also filed a motion on January 14th opposing Grant’s request, arguing that “Although Grant’s motion is styled as a request for a status conference, it effectively is an improper and belated request” to extend the deadline for their battle over whether the case should be moved to arbitration. WWE argued that Grant’s Grant’s request for an extension in order to respond due to the announcement of the SEC charges is “untimely” and that Grant’s team has “not shown good cause” for an extension.

The filing also noted: