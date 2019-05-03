wrestling / News
WWE Restricting Lars Sullivan’s Diving Headbutt to Special Occasions
– Lars Sullivan has not been banned from using the diving headbutt, but we won’t be seeing it that often. According to the WON, WWE officials have decided that while Sullivan will not be prohibited from using the move, it is being kept only for special occasions.
The move had been a controversial one that isn’t often used these days, largely because it was strongly associated with Chris Benoit and got a negative connotation due to his suicide and murder of Nancy Benoit and their son Daniel, with the constant impacts caused by the headbutt named as a likely contributor to CTE in Benoit. It also resulted in Benoit’s neck issues and could have been a contributor to the health issues of Daniel Bryan, Dynamite Kid and Harley Race.
