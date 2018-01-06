WWE House Show Results 1.05.18 – Evansville, Indiana: Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jason Jordan Win in Tag Team Headliner

– WWE’s Raw brand held a live event last night in Evansville, Indiana. In a six-man tag team main event, the team of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jason Jordan defeated Samoa Joe and The Bar. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

* Apollo Crews, Goldust, Rhyno & Slater beat The Club & Miztourage

* Asuka beat Alicia Fox

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore beat Cedric Alexander to retain

* Elias sang. Kane came out and choke-slammed him. Braun Strowman then came out and he and Kane brawled which ended with Braun putting Kane through a table

* Sasha Banks & Bayley defeated Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville and Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax in a triple threat tag team match after Sasha made Mandy tap.

* “Woken” Matt Hardy beat Bray Wyatt

* Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan beat Samoa Joe & The Bar