WWE Live Event Results 1.15.22: Roman Reigns in Six-Man Tag Main Event, More

WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Fargo, North Dakota featuring a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results of the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) defeated The Miz

* Madcap Moss defeated Ricochet

* Otis defeated Riddle

* Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, & Doudrop

* Finn Balor defeated Austin Theory

* Omos defeated Montez Ford

*SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Naomi & Shayna Baszler

* Big E, Seth Rollins, & Kofi Kingston defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos