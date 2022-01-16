wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results 1.15.22: Roman Reigns in Six-Man Tag Main Event, More

January 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Fargo, North Dakota featuring a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results of the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) defeated The Miz
* Madcap Moss defeated Ricochet
* Otis defeated Riddle

* Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, & Doudrop
* Finn Balor defeated Austin Theory

* Omos defeated Montez Ford
*SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Naomi & Shayna Baszler
* Big E, Seth Rollins, & Kofi Kingston defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos

article topics :

House Show, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

