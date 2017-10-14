WWE Raw Brand House Show Results – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan 10.13.17: Roman Reigns Faces Bray Wyatt in Last Man Standing Match Main Event

– Below are some results from last night’s WWE Raw brand live event in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, courtesty of Arnie Ellison and PWInsider. In the headlining match, Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt in a Last Man Standing match. Also, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defended the tag team titles against Heath Slater and Rhyno.

Kalisto beat Amore to retain the Cruiserweight Title.

Goldust and Darren Young beat Curt Hawkins and Curtis Axel.

Elias beat R-Truth.

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose beat Sheamus and Cesaro and Heath Slater and Rhyno to retain the Tag Team Titles.

Sasha Banks and Dana Brooke beat Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox. Emma was the ref.

The Miz beat Jason Jordan to retain the Intercontinental Title.

Roman Reigns beat Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match.