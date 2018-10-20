WWE Raw House Show Results 10.19.18 – Bangor, Maine: The Shield Faces Ziggler and McIntyre in Headliner

– WWE held a Raw brand house show last night in Bangor, Maine. The main event featured The Shield (Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose) against Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler and McIntyre appeared to have won the match over The Shield with a low blow. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of Adam St. Pierre and PWInsider.

Baron Corbin vs Finn Balor: A decent opener as fans were hot for Finn. They missed a few spots and looked sloppy at times. Finn ends up winning via rollup, but Corbin restarts it as a No DQ match. Corbin quickly wins it with a chair shot to the back.

Bayley & Sasha Banks & Dana Brooks vs. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan, and Alicia Fox: No Sarah Logan but still a very good six-woman tag with all women shining. Banks makes Morgan tap for the victory.

Elias vs No Way Jose: Elias does a mini concert before the match. Jose comes out and fans are excited but I’m disappointed. I expected Apollo Crews but oh well. Jose has no crew with him. A good little match with Jose getting in some good offense. A theme of tonight’s show was wrestlers who barely get TV time on Raw getting the chance to shine. Elias wins via Drift Away.

Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax vs. Mickie James and Alexa Bliss: It felt at this point like they were rushing through the card but again the women show up the men with another good match. Bliss stalled for a long time but once it got going, it was good. Jax was beat on for several minutes until she made the hot tag. Ronda makes Bliss tap out.

Jinder Mahal with The Singh Brothers vs. Chad Gable: a real good contest. Gable show a lot of skill and did Roode’s “Glorious” pose even though he wasn’t there, and people wanted to see him. Gable wins via rollup. Mahal attacks the Singh brother but stops and they leave together.

B Team vs. The Revival: A good match with them trying out a few cool tag maneuvers. Once again match ends with a roll up.

Dean Ambrose & Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins (The Shield) vs. WWE Tag Team champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre: This started slow, but then gained steam midway through with the crowd hot for Rollins & Ambrose as both teams start hitting their big moves. Rollins hits a Falcon Arrow and a Buckle bomb. Ziggler hits a Zig Zag. A “This is awesome” chant starts up. Dolph hits Rollins low and the match is over as fans boo. Ziggler & Drew grab chairs to attack but as predicted Braun Strongman hits the ring to make the save. He powerslams Ziggler, rips off his shirt, and leaves as Rollins and Ambrose stay in the ring for a few minutes.

No Roman Reigns who was advertised for months and no word on why he missed out. I heard people behind me say before the show he wasn’t there, but I didn’t believe it. Lashley was also advertised but a no show. Kevin Owens was the one I wanted to see but of course was injured a week before the show.

Despite missing a few talents missing, the women really stepped it up. It was good but far from the best live event I’ve seen from WWE.