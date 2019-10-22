wrestling / News
WWE House Show Results 10.22.19 – Brisbane, Australia: Roman Reigns Beats Erick Rowan in Street Fight (Pics, Video)
– WWE held a live event earlier today in Brisbane, Australia. In the main event, Roman Reigns defeated Erick Rowan in a Street Fight. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful. There are also photos and clips from the event that were posted on Twitter.
* Daniel Bryan def. Luke Harper
* Daniel Vidot beat up Sami Zayn.
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) (c) def. The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay) and Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville)
* The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Big E) & Buddy Murphy def. The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) & Randy Orton
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Ali
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Charlotte Flair
* Street Fight: Roman Reigns def. Erick Rowan
I paid to see @ShinsukeN and i left a very happy person #wwebrisbane pic.twitter.com/4nI1cMPZUW
— Chase Cooper (@ChaseCooperGC) October 22, 2019
@WWE_Murphy is an actual national treasure #WWEBrisbane pic.twitter.com/JfScEEX6AA
— hoss in training (@boot_legged) October 22, 2019
The Pirate Princess #WWEBrisbane #WWEAustralia pic.twitter.com/bRHgAAFA86
— The Blaziken (@The_Blaziken) October 22, 2019
Superman punch and Spear through the table! 💪🔥#TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns #WWEBrisbane #WWEAustralia #WWELive
📹 Diego_arguello/IG. pic.twitter.com/Wsbv5lnLDc
— RJ (@SFR_RR_inspired) October 22, 2019
.@itsBayleyWWE’s new attitude was on full display tonight at #WWEBrisbane! pic.twitter.com/u7BcsJzhay
— WWE (@WWE) October 22, 2019
