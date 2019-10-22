WWE House Show Results 10.22.19 – Brisbane, Australia: Roman Reigns Beats Erick Rowan in Street Fight (Pics, Video)

– WWE held a live event earlier today in Brisbane, Australia. In the main event, Roman Reigns defeated Erick Rowan in a Street Fight. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful. There are also photos and clips from the event that were posted on Twitter.

* Daniel Bryan def. Luke Harper

* Daniel Vidot beat up Sami Zayn.

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) (c) def. The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay) and Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville)

* The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Big E) & Buddy Murphy def. The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) & Randy Orton

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Ali

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Charlotte Flair

* Street Fight: Roman Reigns def. Erick Rowan