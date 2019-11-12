wrestling / News
WWE House Show Results 11.11.19 – Glasgow, Scotland: Bray Wyatt Beats Seth Rollins in Cage Match (Pics, Video)
– WWE continued its European tour yesterday with a Raw live event at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. In the main event, The Fiend Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match. Below are some results from the card, courtesy of Fightful.
* Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Sasha Banks
* United States Championship: Braun Strowman def. AJ Styles due to interference.
* The Vikings Raiders (Erik & Ivar) & Braun Strowman def. The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)
* R-Truth def. Drake Maverick
* Ricochet & Rey Mysterio def. Randy Orton & Drew McIntyre
* Cedric Alexander def. Shelton Benjamin
* Angelo Dawkins def. Shelton Benjamin
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) (c) def. Sarah Logan & Nikki Cross
* Rusev def. Bobby Lashley by DQ
* WWE Universal Championship – Steel Cage: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt def. Seth Rollins
The Boss entrance in Glasgow 😈🏴 #sashabanks #theboss #legitboss #wweglasgow #wwelive #wwe pic.twitter.com/6Uf22M8UN0
— _The_Wrestling_Zone_ (@__The__Zone__) November 12, 2019
Here's Seth Rollins putting Bray Wyatt through a table at WWE Glasgow #WWEGlasgow pic.twitter.com/JmVo8WdrcJ
— Marcus (@MarcusT1402) November 12, 2019
"I'm not here to fight you because truth be told I've been eating popcorn in the back for 4 hours now, I'm just here…to stun you"
– Kevin Owens #WWEGlasgow @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/CTGGKy2NGJ
— Marcus (@MarcusT1402) November 12, 2019
Welcome home @NikkiCrossWWE #WWEGlasgow pic.twitter.com/wiDdHAucj7
— David Fleming (@Greyingbeard79) November 12, 2019
#WWEGlasgow @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/tuania663G
— 𝑲𝒊𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒏 𝑨𝒍𝒍𝒂𝒏 (@Kieran_IsAGod) November 11, 2019
@WWEBrayWyatt The Fiend definitely made an impact and got the pop of the night in Glasgow. Best entrance in the WWE. What a great cage match. #fireflyfunhouse #WWEGlasgow pic.twitter.com/a69fegwbB5
— Martin Greenwood (@MDGreenwood86) November 12, 2019
From WWE UK's Instagram Story #SethRollins #WWEGlasgow pic.twitter.com/gLQ1V7YFAx
— SRFans Media (@SRFansMedia) November 12, 2019
Best way to open a show THE MAN vs Sasha Section212 Row C Seat 191 LETS GO BECKY!#WWEGlasgow pic.twitter.com/KeAjgjxeia
— [email protected] (@parsgal) November 11, 2019
