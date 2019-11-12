wrestling / News

WWE House Show Results 11.11.19 – Glasgow, Scotland: Bray Wyatt Beats Seth Rollins in Cage Match (Pics, Video)

November 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Fiend Bray Wyatt Seth Rollins WWE

– WWE continued its European tour yesterday with a Raw live event at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. In the main event, The Fiend Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match. Below are some results from the card, courtesy of Fightful.

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Sasha Banks

United States Championship: Braun Strowman def. AJ Styles due to interference.

* The Vikings Raiders (Erik & Ivar) & Braun Strowman def. The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

* R-Truth def. Drake Maverick

* Ricochet & Rey Mysterio def. Randy Orton & Drew McIntyre

* Cedric Alexander def. Shelton Benjamin

* Angelo Dawkins def. Shelton Benjamin

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) (c) def. Sarah Logan & Nikki Cross

* Rusev def. Bobby Lashley by DQ

WWE Universal Championship – Steel Cage: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt def. Seth Rollins

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading