WWE Raw House Show Results 2.03.18 – Lincoln, Nebraska: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins Win in Handicap Match (PHOTOS)

– WWE held a house show last night in Lincoln, Nebraska. The event featured a main event of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeating Elias and The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) in a handicap match. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

The Raw crew travelled to Nebraska last night in order to put on a solid house show, which was main evented by an entertaining handicap match.

* Finn Balor defeated Bo Dallas with the coup de grace

* The Revival defeated Rhyno & Heath Slater

* Braun Strowman defeated Heath Slater

* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated Apollo Crews & Titus O’Neil

* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

* Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins

* Asuka & Bayley defeated RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax

* Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins defeated Elias & The Bar in a handicap match

Thank you @itsBayleyWWE ! You have no idea how much this meant to Kylee. You're the best! 😍 #WWELincoln pic.twitter.com/NF29ispAzh — Stacy Lynn (@StacyLynn_R) February 4, 2018

Casual Saturday in Lincoln. Yes this is casual in Titus Worldwide standards. Gotta make a lasting impression while the boys are putting numbers on the boards. 👩🏼‍🏫 #WWELincoln pic.twitter.com/Lt5xIEPZZ9 — Dana Brooke. (@HeartOverMight) February 4, 2018

Rumors going around that something big is going down at #WWELincoln tonight @casey_alyn. I asked, “Title change? Brock Lesnar? The return of CM Punk?” Was told, “bigger.” pic.twitter.com/8IjYpEYuXL — Kenny Larabee (@kennethlarabee) February 4, 2018