WWE Raw House Show Results 2.03.18 – Lincoln, Nebraska: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins Win in Handicap Match (PHOTOS)
– WWE held a house show last night in Lincoln, Nebraska. The event featured a main event of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeating Elias and The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) in a handicap match. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.
The Raw crew travelled to Nebraska last night in order to put on a solid house show, which was main evented by an entertaining handicap match.
* Finn Balor defeated Bo Dallas with the coup de grace
* The Revival defeated Rhyno & Heath Slater
* Braun Strowman defeated Heath Slater
* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated Apollo Crews & Titus O’Neil
* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt
* Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins
* Asuka & Bayley defeated RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax
* Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins defeated Elias & The Bar in a handicap match
