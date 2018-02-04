 

wrestling / News

WWE Raw House Show Results 2.03.18 – Lincoln, Nebraska: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins Win in Handicap Match (PHOTOS)

February 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE held a house show last night in Lincoln, Nebraska. The event featured a main event of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeating Elias and The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) in a handicap match. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.
The Raw crew travelled to Nebraska last night in order to put on a solid house show, which was main evented by an entertaining handicap match.

* Finn Balor defeated Bo Dallas with the coup de grace

* The Revival defeated Rhyno & Heath Slater

* Braun Strowman defeated Heath Slater

* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated Apollo Crews & Titus O’Neil

* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

* Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins

* Asuka & Bayley defeated RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax

* Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins defeated Elias & The Bar in a handicap match

