WWE Smackdown House Show Results 2.09.18 – Saskatoon, Canada: The Shield vs. The Bar Headlines Event

– WWE held a Smackdown roster house show in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada last night. The event was headlined by a tag team title match, with The Bar facing Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns (The Shield) for the WWE tag team titles. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of Joseph Carter and PWInsider.

* Finn Balor and Karl Anderson defeated Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

* Hideo Itami defeated TJP in a 205 Live match.

* Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Revival.

* Sasha Banks and Mickie James defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

* Braun Strowman came out and destroyed Elias in the middle of his musical performance and defeated him with a powerslam.

* WWE Raw Women’s champion Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley and Nia Jax in a Triple Threat match.

* Matt Hardy pinned Bray Wyatt with the Twist of Fate.

* Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns defeated WWE Raw Tag Team champions The Bar by DQ when they brought chairs into the equation.