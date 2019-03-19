wrestling / News
WWE House Show Results 3.19.19 – Rockford, Illinois: AJ Styles Beats Randy Orton in Headliner
– The Smackdown Live roster took part in a WWE house show last night in Rockford, Illinois. In the main event, AJ Styles defeated Randy Orton. Below are some results, courtesy of Jackson Latham and WrestlingInc.com.
* WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe retained over Andrade and R-Truth in a Triple Threat
* Nikki Cross defeated Sonya Deville
* Nikki Cross and Carmella defeated Sonya Deville and Lacey Evans
* The Hardy Boys defeated Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura and The Bar in a Triple Threat
* Rowan defeated Mustafa Ali. After the match, Kevin Owens ran down and hit Rowan with a Stunner for a loud pop
* Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair
* The New Day defeated SAnitY
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka retained over Mandy Rose
* AJ Styles defeated Randy Orton