WWE Raw House Show Results 4.19.19 – St. Louis, Missouri: The Shield Victorious in Headliner

– WWE held a Raw brand house show last night in St. Louis, Missouri. The Shield was back in action ahead of the team’s “Final Chapter,” which is set for tomorrow as a live special on the WWE Network. Below are some results, courtesy of Ralph Scardillo and PWInsider.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor pinned Elias with a Coup de Grace.

* WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins defeated The Revival.

* The Lucha House Party defeated The Singh Brothers. They demanded new opponents…

* Aleister Black & Ricochet defeated The Singh Brothers.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese defeated Buddy Murphy.

* They had A Moment of Bliss with Becky Lynch, which led to a title match with Lynch retaining the Raw Women’s title.

* The Riott Squad & Lacey Evans defeated Nikki Cross & Bayley & Ember Moon & Dana Brooke.

* The Shield def. Baron Corbin & Jinder Mahal & Bobby Lashley.