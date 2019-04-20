wrestling / News
WWE Raw House Show Results 4.19.19 – St. Louis, Missouri: The Shield Victorious in Headliner
– WWE held a Raw brand house show last night in St. Louis, Missouri. The Shield was back in action ahead of the team’s “Final Chapter,” which is set for tomorrow as a live special on the WWE Network. Below are some results, courtesy of Ralph Scardillo and PWInsider.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor pinned Elias with a Coup de Grace.
* WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins defeated The Revival.
* The Lucha House Party defeated The Singh Brothers. They demanded new opponents…
* Aleister Black & Ricochet defeated The Singh Brothers.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese defeated Buddy Murphy.
* They had A Moment of Bliss with Becky Lynch, which led to a title match with Lynch retaining the Raw Women’s title.
* The Riott Squad & Lacey Evans defeated Nikki Cross & Bayley & Ember Moon & Dana Brooke.
* The Shield def. Baron Corbin & Jinder Mahal & Bobby Lashley.
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley Says Viking Experience Is ‘Bad Name’ But Got People Talking
- Update On Conflicting Reports Regarding AEW Having to Pay For TV Rights in Potential Turner Deal
- Bruce Prichard Talks About Vince McMahon Working Personally With Chris Benoit On His Interview Skills
- The Wrap’s Tony Maglio & Jeffrey Harris Discuss The Pressure Wrestling Fans Are Putting on AEW To Be A True Competitor to WWE