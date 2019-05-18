wrestling / News
WWE House Show Results 5.17.19 – Berlin, Germany: Kofi Kingston Beats Randy Orton in Headliner
– WWE continued its European tour this week with a stop in Berlin, Germany. In the main event, Kofi Kingston retained his WWE Championship over Randy Orton. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.
* Matt Hardy def. Rusev (w/ Lana)
– Post-match, Lars Sullivan attacked Matt Hardy.
* Apollo Crews def. Cesaro
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships
The IIconics (c) def. Kairi Sane & Asuka
* AJ Styles def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Rowan def. Ali
* The Miz def. Andrade (w/ Zelina Vega)
* WWE Championship
Kofi Kingston (c) (w/ Xavier Woods) def. Randy Orton
