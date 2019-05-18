WWE House Show Results 5.17.19 – Berlin, Germany: Kofi Kingston Beats Randy Orton in Headliner

– WWE continued its European tour this week with a stop in Berlin, Germany. In the main event, Kofi Kingston retained his WWE Championship over Randy Orton. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.

* Matt Hardy def. Rusev (w/ Lana)

– Post-match, Lars Sullivan attacked Matt Hardy.

* Apollo Crews def. Cesaro

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

The IIconics (c) def. Kairi Sane & Asuka

* AJ Styles def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Rowan def. Ali

* The Miz def. Andrade (w/ Zelina Vega)

* WWE Championship

Kofi Kingston (c) (w/ Xavier Woods) def. Randy Orton