WWE Raw House Show Results 6.01.18 – Alexandria, Louisiana: Seth Rollins Beats Elias in Headliner
June 2, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE held a Raw live event in Alexandria, Louisiana. In the headlining match, Seth Rollins faced Elias. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of Ron Frank and PWInsider.
* Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal.
* Titus World Wide and No Way Jose defeated The Ascension and Curt Hawkins.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander defeated Buddy Murphy.
* Bayley & Sasha Banks & Dana Brooke defeated The Riott Squad.
* Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley.
* WWE Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defeated Elias.