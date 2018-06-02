WWE Raw House Show Results 6.01.18 – Alexandria, Louisiana: Seth Rollins Beats Elias in Headliner

– WWE held a Raw live event in Alexandria, Louisiana. In the headlining match, Seth Rollins faced Elias. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of Ron Frank and PWInsider.

* Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal.

* Titus World Wide and No Way Jose defeated The Ascension and Curt Hawkins.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander defeated Buddy Murphy.

* Bayley & Sasha Banks & Dana Brooke defeated The Riott Squad.

* Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley.

* WWE Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defeated Elias.