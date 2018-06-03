Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE Raw Brand Results and Photos 6.02.18 – Baton Rouge, Louisiana: Seth Rollins Retains Title Against Elias

June 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE held a Raw-branded show last night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of F4WOnline.com. In the main event, Seth Rollins defeated Elias. There also live event photos that were posted on social media.

The Raw crew put on a solid live event last night in Baton Rouge, as Seth Rollins main evented against Elias.

Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal

No Way Jose, Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews defeated The Ascension & Curt Hawkins

Cedric Alexander defeated Buddy Murphy to retain Cruiserweight Championship

Sasha Banks, Bayley & Dana Brooke defeated The Riott Squad

Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley

Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt defeated The B-Team (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas) by DQ

Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss to retain Raw Women’s Championship

Seth Rollins defeated Elias to retain Intercontinental Championship

