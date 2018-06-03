wrestling / News
WWE Raw Brand Results and Photos 6.02.18 – Baton Rouge, Louisiana: Seth Rollins Retains Title Against Elias
– WWE held a Raw-branded show last night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of F4WOnline.com. In the main event, Seth Rollins defeated Elias. There also live event photos that were posted on social media.
The Raw crew put on a solid live event last night in Baton Rouge, as Seth Rollins main evented against Elias.
Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal
No Way Jose, Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews defeated The Ascension & Curt Hawkins
Cedric Alexander defeated Buddy Murphy to retain Cruiserweight Championship
Sasha Banks, Bayley & Dana Brooke defeated The Riott Squad
Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley
Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt defeated The B-Team (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas) by DQ
Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss to retain Raw Women’s Championship
Seth Rollins defeated Elias to retain Intercontinental Championship
