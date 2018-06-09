WWE House Show Results 6.08.19 – Jackson, Mississippi: Roman Reigns Teams With Finn Balor and Braun Strowman

– WWE held a live event last night in Jackson, Mississippi. In the headlining match, Roman Reigns teamed with Braun Strowman and Finn Balor to defeat Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of Grant Yenni and WrestlingInc.com.

* Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander defeated Kalisto

* Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre defeated Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews

* Baron Corbin defeated Chad Gable

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defeated Elias

Intermission

* Bray Wyatt defeated Bo Dallas

* Bayley, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon & Natalya defeated Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Alexa Bliss & Mickie James

* Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman & Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn