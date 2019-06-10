wrestling / News
WWE House Show Results 6.09.19 – Stockton, California: Kofi Kingston Beats Dolph Ziggler
– The WWE Smackdown Live brand held a house show last night in Stockton, California. In the main event, Kofi Kingston defended the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler. Below are some results from the card, courtesy of Fightful. Some photos and clips from the event that were posted on social media are also available.
* WWE Intercontinental Championship — Triple-Threat Match: Finn Balor (c) def. Ali and Shinsuke Nakamura
* Kairi Sane & Asuka def. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville
* Segment involving Elias, Kevin Owens and Big E. Big E put Owens through a table.
* SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships: Daniel Bryan & Rowan (c) def. Apollo Crews & Chad Gable
* Roman Reigns def. Drew McIntyre
* SmackDown Live Women’s Championship — Triple-Threat Match: Bayley (c) def. Liv Morgan and Ember Moon
* Lars Sullivan def. Matt Hardy
* Aleister Black def. Randy Orton
* WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Dolph Ziggler
Thank you #WWEStockton.
Mama loves you, Cali. pic.twitter.com/N0B44PEahd
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 10, 2019
Finally! For the Smackdown Women's Championship, @itsBayleyWWE vs @WWEEmberMoon vs @YaOnlyLivvOnce #WWEStockton pic.twitter.com/kU2wv3KtzE
— 🚛😵👻👍 (@saffronromiet) June 10, 2019
so happy to see @YaOnlyLivvOnce in action tonight! 😍👅💙 #WWEStockton pic.twitter.com/GwIbeMwEFl
— Henry lee (@Henrylee__23) June 10, 2019
HE'S HERE!! #WWEStockton pic.twitter.com/oNtjUlCA8Q
— alex (@zaternn) June 10, 2019
Bayley power bombs Liv & Ember straight into a B2B & the pin @ #WWEStockton pic.twitter.com/Mb5ktPGzmg
— BayleyMedia (I’m NOT Bayley) FAN ACC (@BayleyPamBayley) June 10, 2019
SHE GOT HER THEME BACK @YaOnlyLivvOnce 😭💙#WWEStockton pic.twitter.com/hrfUFHIBxR
— 🦋 (@worIdwideliv) June 10, 2019
#WWEStockton
much respect to the both of them@AliWWE @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/I1GlL8Wuls
— serriaabukhader (@SerriaAbukhader) June 10, 2019
Liv getting title shots is what we deserve @YaOnlyLivvOnce #wwestockton pic.twitter.com/vwe78g85GX
— Victor (@TheVicMacias) June 10, 2019
We got a banger #wwestockton pic.twitter.com/cxtb2qVrnZ
— Victor (@TheVicMacias) June 10, 2019
@WWERomanReigns wins tonight at #WWEStockton pic.twitter.com/TuqxdZu1wt
— Joe Gutierrez (@GootSFG) June 10, 2019
The hottest thing to come to Stockton @WWE_MandyRose. Seriously, she brought the heat and she’s even gorgeous in person #wwestockton pic.twitter.com/ALf8QdRTqU
— erik david (@_edgarcia1029_) June 10, 2019
And still your Smackdown Women's Champion, the pride of San Jose, @itsBayleyWWE! This match rocked! #WWEStockton pic.twitter.com/7rPjsWzWhf
— 🚛😵👻👍 (@saffronromiet) June 10, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Stevie Ray Says Terry Taylor’s a Bigot, Recalls Telling Taylor He Won’t Job to Goldberg
- Jim Ross Discusses Shawn Michaels’ Personal Issues in the 1990s, HBK Trying to Get Out of His Contract
- Taya Valkyrie Tweets About Fan Insulting Her Personally and Spitting on Her, Video Surfaces
- Summer Rae Comments On The TMZ Leak That Ended Her Storyline With Rusev
- Becky Lynch References Edge’s History With Lita While Taking Shots At Beth Phoenix