WWE House Show Results 6.09.19 – Stockton, California: Kofi Kingston Beats Dolph Ziggler

– The WWE Smackdown Live brand held a house show last night in Stockton, California. In the main event, Kofi Kingston defended the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler. Below are some results from the card, courtesy of Fightful. Some photos and clips from the event that were posted on social media are also available.

* WWE Intercontinental Championship — Triple-Threat Match: Finn Balor (c) def. Ali and Shinsuke Nakamura

* Kairi Sane & Asuka def. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

* Segment involving Elias, Kevin Owens and Big E. Big E put Owens through a table.

* SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships: Daniel Bryan & Rowan (c) def. Apollo Crews & Chad Gable

* Roman Reigns def. Drew McIntyre

* SmackDown Live Women’s Championship — Triple-Threat Match: Bayley (c) def. Liv Morgan and Ember Moon

* Lars Sullivan def. Matt Hardy

* Aleister Black def. Randy Orton

* WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Dolph Ziggler

