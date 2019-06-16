WWE House Show Results 6.15.19 – Anaheim, California: Becky Lynch Defeats Lacey Evans and Natalya

– WWE held a house show yesterday in Anaheim, California featuring the Raw brand. In the main event, Seth Rollins beat Baron Corbin. Also, in the co-main event, Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch was victorious over Lacey Evans and Natalya to retain her title. Below are some results from the card, courtesy of Fightful. Some photos and video clips from the event that were posted on social media are also available.

* Robert Roode defeats Heath Slater

* The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defeat Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado)

* Nikki Cross defeats Tamina

* WWE United States Title: Samoa Joe (c) defeats Cesaro and Ricochet

* Braun Strowman defeats Bobby Lashley

* WWE Raw Tag Team Titles: The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson) (c) defeat Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder and The Club (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows)

* WWE Raw Women’s Title: Becky Lynch (c) defeats Lacey Evans and Natalya

* WWE Universal Title: Seth Rollins (c) defeats Baron Corbin