wrestling / News
WWE House Show Results 6.15.19 – Anaheim, California: Becky Lynch Defeats Lacey Evans and Natalya
– WWE held a house show yesterday in Anaheim, California featuring the Raw brand. In the main event, Seth Rollins beat Baron Corbin. Also, in the co-main event, Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch was victorious over Lacey Evans and Natalya to retain her title. Below are some results from the card, courtesy of Fightful. Some photos and video clips from the event that were posted on social media are also available.
* Robert Roode defeats Heath Slater
* The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defeat Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado)
* Nikki Cross defeats Tamina
* WWE United States Title: Samoa Joe (c) defeats Cesaro and Ricochet
* Braun Strowman defeats Bobby Lashley
* WWE Raw Tag Team Titles: The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson) (c) defeat Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder and The Club (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows)
* WWE Raw Women’s Title: Becky Lynch (c) defeats Lacey Evans and Natalya
* WWE Universal Title: Seth Rollins (c) defeats Baron Corbin
And STILL your RAW Women’s Champion @BeckyLynchWWE #WWEAnaheim pic.twitter.com/bk2A7h9B4B
— daynolin ⎊ 𝘧𝘢𝘯 (@legitbecky) June 16, 2019
@WWEUniverse was going #nuts for this guy at #WWEAnaheim #wwelive pic.twitter.com/35nmfgB81e
— 3 T.V. (@3Men1Movie) June 16, 2019
Welcome To @WWEUsos Penitentiary!!! @NatbyNature Did Amazing Last night in #WWEAnaheim pic.twitter.com/0Hu93LD92Q
— Cristian Acosta (@Cav3mn315) June 16, 2019
#WWEAnaheim Got to see Nikki play. 😁👍 @NikkiCrossWWE pic.twitter.com/LNh25qHIgs
— Mauricio Rojas (@mroadhouse55) June 16, 2019
#WWEAnaheim Video from @zaternn #SethRollins pic.twitter.com/WKjeMtrztQ
— Seth Rollins Fans (@SethRollinsFans) June 16, 2019
Finish at #WWEAnaheim
🎥: from @zaternn #SethRollins pic.twitter.com/K1WXgvqq99
— Seth Rollins Fans (@SethRollinsFans) June 16, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Edge Remembers Surprising Umaga By Dressing As Him At Live Event
- Batista Claims AEW Is Not ‘Legitimate Competition’ to WWE, Thinks WWE Is Too Far Ahead of the Game, Says ‘I Will Go Broke Before I Have Another Wrestling Match’
- Jon Moxley Returns to US Independents, Beats Darby Allin at Brass City Brawl (Video)
- Bruce Prichard on Contract Negotiations With AJ Styles in TNA, Dixie Carter Not Wanting to Commit More to Keep Styles
- Konnan Says Nancy Benoit Should Be in WWE Hall of Fame, Talks Whether WCW Talent Knew Hulk Hogan Was Joining nWo