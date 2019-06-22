WWE House Show Results 6.21.19 – Missoula, Montana: Seth Rollins Beats Baron Corbin

– WWE held a Raw brand house show last night in Missoula, Montana. In the main event, Seth Rollins beat Baron Corbin and retained his Universal title. Here are some results from the cards, courtesy of Andy Shirtliff and WrestlingInc.com.

* Samoa Joe (c) defeated Ricochet via tap out (WWE US Championship)

* Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans doesn’t get started after Evans attacked Lynch before the bell rings.

* Heath Slater defeated Mojo Rawley

* The Revival defeated The Usos, Gallows & Anderson, and Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

* Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans (WWE RAW Women’s Championship)

* No Way Jose, Naomi, and Dana Brooks defeated EC3, Tamina, and Sarah Logan

* Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro

* Seth Rollins (c) defeated Baron Corbin (Universal Championship)