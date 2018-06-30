wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Live Results 6.30.18: AJ Styles Beats Samoa Joe and Daniel Bryan in Triple Threat Match
– WWE held a Smackdown Live event earlier today in Tokyo, Japan. In the main event, AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat match to retain his title. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of PWInsider.
Number of spectators 8,329.
The Usos beat Rusev Day in 10:24 when Jimmy pinned Aiden English.
Sin Cara beat Shelton Benjamin in 10:30.
Naomi & Becky Lynch beat Billy Kay and Lana in 9:06.
Hideo Itami beat The Miz in 15:09.
Smack Down Tag Team Championship:Harper & Rowan beat Big E/Xavier Woods, The Bar and Anderson?Gallows in 15:22.
Andrade “Cien” Almas beat Tye Dillinger in 9:02.
Asuka beat Camella by DQ in 8:02. Carmella retains the Women’s Title.
AJ Styles beat Samoa Joe and Daniel Bryan in 13:25 to retain the WWE Title.