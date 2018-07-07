WWE Raw Brand Results 7.06.18 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Ronda Rousey Defeats Nia Jax in Singles Match

– As previously reported, Ronda Rousey faced Nia Jax at a WWE live event last night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The main event featured Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, and Braun Strowman defeating Elias, Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin in a six-man tag team match. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of Jordan Swanson and PWInsider.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler with Drew McIntyre beat Seth Rollins.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander defeated Buddy Murphy.

* Bayley & Natalya & Ember Moon defeated Alicia Fox & Sarah Logan & Liv Morgan.

* WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt defeated Titus Worldwide and The B Team in a Triple Threat Match.

* Ronda Rousey beat Nia Jax with Alexa Bliss and Mickie James as the guest referees..

* The Lucha House Party defeated Drew Gulak & Jack Gallagher & The Brian Kendrick.

* Bobby Lashley defeated Jinder Mahal.

* Roman Reigns & Finn Balor & Braun Strowman defeated Elias & Kevin Owens & Baron Corbin.