WWE Smackdown Live Results 7.14.18 – Canton, Ohio: AJ Styles Wins in Triple Threat Headliner

– WWE held a Smackdown Live event last night at the Canton Civic Center in Canton, Ohio. The card was headlined by AJ Styles vs. Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. You can check out the results below, courtesy of Jeff Schwartz and PWInsider.

Attendance roughly 2500-2800

Venue Canton Civic Center

WWE Unuted States Champion Jeff Hardy defeated Shelton Benjamin. Hardy was obviously banged up, Shelton looked solid, finish twist of fate stunner style, Hardy very over with the young kids despite them not being old enough to remember his big run.

New Day (No Kofi) defeated Sanity’s (Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young) by DQ when Killian Dain interfered. There was a post match beat down to decent heat. Wolfe looked very out of place skill level wise. New Day minus Kofi hit the Big Ending and dance to pop the crowd

Andrade Cien Almas with Zelina Vega over Sin Cara with double knees. A good match. Solid but sloppy moments from both. Almas very over, tons of heat for Vega interference. Very clear Almas could be a top act with Vega if they got him working with top guys.

Daniel Bryan defeated Samoa Joe with the knee plus. Excellent match with drama and selling. They went above normal house show efforts. Not a surprise Bryan and Joe both positively reacted to by fans. 15 minutes or so of a hell of a match.

Naomi & NXT’s Nikki Cross & Becky Lynch & Asuka defeated Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville & Lana & Carmella when Asuka tapped Lana to the Asuka lock. Lot of action. No real pace or psychology. Lot of moving parts. The crowd loves Lynch and Carmella

The top rope broke in the corner, replacement took about 10 min and they played Asuka’s theme music the entire time while the baby faces took pics and signed autographs. A classy gesture.

The Usos defeated the Bar when Jimmy Uso pinned Cesaro in a great tag match. Cesaro is so athletic and working with the Uso made him look like a million bucks. WWE has so many guys in tag teams who could be headlining right now.

AJ Styles vs. Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. Styles defeated Nakamura with the forearm. It was a sloppy three-way with no real psychology other than the heels going at it for a second, causing Nakamura to lose via the forearm.

AJ cut a post-show promo says everyone including him loves Rusev Day, but it’s not celebrated in his house. Styles thanks the fans. He thanks a couple of specific fans, does some too sweets and plugs Extreme Rules. It was a very classy promo from AJ Styles, unlike most post show go home promos in that this singled out specific fans by name and showed genuine emotion.