WWE Raw House Show Results 7.14.18 – Wheeling, West Virginia: Roman Reigns and Bobby Roode Win in Tag Team Main Event

– Last night, WWE held a Raw house show in Wheeling, West Virginia. Roman Reigns and Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in the main event. Below are some results and the Roman Reigns main event details, courtesy of PWInsider

Show opened with Finn Balor vs. Constable Corbin. Finn won with a roll up after Baron dominated the majority of the match.

Huge six-man (or is it a 12 man?) tag match was next. Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy & Titus O’Neill & Apollo Crews & Rhyno & Heath Slater (and Dana Brooke) vs. The B Team, The Revival, Jinder Mahal &Elias (with Sunil Singh). Elias came out first alone and worked the crowd with menial pleasantries and sang Country Roads to a decent pop. He then sang a second verse with his own lyrics to the same tune but clearly meant to rib the WV audience. Slater was hot with the crowd. Toward the beginning of the match, there was B Team vs. Delete “chant off” that eventually led to Curtis Axel doing the floss dance, which got a great reaction. Bray and Bo were in the ring together at one point and traded barbs about one another’s mother while slugging it out. Bray and Matt eventually fought the B Team to the back, and Elias scored the pin on Heath Slater.

No Way Jose (sans entourage) beat Curt Hawkins. Hawkins was great with the heckling crowd.

Natalya & Ember Moon & Bayley vs. Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan & Mickie James was next. Good match with a cool triple suplex – Natalya, Ember, and Bayley picked up the win. Kudos to Mickie James too – she was non-stop in and out of the ring, engaging with many throughout the match. The winning team was overly gracious too with their time after the match, taking plenty of time to take pictures and sign autographs. This was a great theme that carried on throughout the night.

Braun vs. Kevin Owens, no disqualification was a squash with Braun picking up the win after power slamming Kevin through a table in the corner. Lots of cat and mouse antics at the beginning, and Owens did have a little offense after hosing Braun down with a fire extinguisher. Braun spent a lot of time with the fans after the match.

Chad Gable vs. Mike Kanellis was a really great match. Mike looked great, and a ton of well wishes congratulations to him over the last year. Chad picked up the pin. Mike vowed not to leave until he won a match and challenged anyone in the locker room, which brought Bobby Lashley to the ring….

Bobby Lashley vs. Kanellis. Bobby scored the pin in short fashion after a standing suplex. After the match Bobby, hit every hand and fulfilled every picture and autograph request.

A Three-Way for the Women’s Raw Title pitted Nia Jax vs Sasha Banks vs Alexa Bliss with Mickie James. Alexa retained after Nia gave Sasha her a Samoan drop. Alexa came into the ring just in time to knock Nia out of the ring and steal the pin on Sasha. Mickie was great here too.

Main event time – Dolph Ziggler and Drew McInyre vs. Roman Reigns and Bobby Roode. Dolph and Drew are a fantastic pairing, but every time I see them I can’t help to think of Shawn and Diesel. Roman pinned Dolph after a superman punch and a spear. Consistent with everyone else, they spent a lot of time with the fans.

Show opened with Finn vs Constable Corbin. Finn won with a roll up after Baron dominated the majority of the match.

Huge six-man (or is it a12 man?) tag match was next. Bray, Matt, Titus, Apollo, Rhyno, and Heath Slater (and Dana Brooke) vs B Team, Revival, Jinder, and Elias (with Sunil Singh).

Elias came out first alone and worked the crowd with menial pleasantries and sang Country Roads to a decent pop. He then sang a second verse with his own lyrics to the same tune but clearly meant to rib the WV audience. Slater was hot with the crowd. Toward the beginning of the match, there was B Team vs Delete “chant off” that eventually led to Curtis Axel doing the floss dance, which got a great reaction. Bray and Bo were in the ring together at one point and traded barbs about one another’s mother while slugging it out. Bray and Matt eventually fought the B Team to the back, and Elias scored the pin on Heath Slater.

No way Jose (sans entourage) beat Curt Hawkins. Hawkins was great with the heckling crowd.

Natalya, Ember Moon, and Bayley vs Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Mickie James was next. Good match with a cool triple suplex – Natalya, Ember, and Bayley picked up the win. Kudos to Mickie James too – she was non-stop in and out of the ring, engaging with many throughout the match. The winning team was overly gracious too with their time after the match, taking plenty of time to take pictures and sign autographs. This was a great theme that carried on throughout the night.

Braun vs KO (no DQ) was a squash with Braun picking up the win after power slamming Kevin through a table in the corner. Lots of cat and mouse antics at the beginning, and Owens did have a little offense after hosing Braun down with a fire extinguisher. Braun spent a lot of time with the fans after the match.

Chad Gable vs Mike Kanellis was a really great match. Mike looked great, and a ton of well wishes congratulations to him over the last year. Chad picked up the pin. Mike vowed not to leave until he won a match and challenged anyone in the locker room, which brought Bobby Lashley to the ring. Bobby scored the pin in short fashion after a standing suplex. After the match Bobby hit every hand and fulfilled every picture and autograph request.

Three-Way for the Women’s Raw Title pitted Nia vs Sasha vs Alexa with Mickie James. Alexa retained after Nia gave Sasha her Samoan drop (?) finisher and Alexa came into the ring just in time to knock Nia out of the ring and steal the pin on Sasha. Mickie was great here too.

Main event time – Dolph and Drew vs Roman Reigns and Bobby Roode. Dolph and Drew are a fantastic pairing, but every time I see them I can’t help to think of Shawn and Diesel. Roman Reigns pinned Dolph after a superman punch and a spear. Consistent with everyone else, they spent a lot of time with the fans.