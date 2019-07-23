WWE House Show Results 7.22.19 – St. Petersburg, Florida: Kofi Kingston Beats Randy Orton and Dolph Ziggler

– WWE held a live event last night in St. Petersburg, Florida. In the main event, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston beat Randy Orton and Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat Match. Below are some results, courtesy of PWInsider.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ali and Matt Hardy when he nailed the Kinshasa on Hardy.

Ember Moon made her way out for the next match, but was attacked on the stage by Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

* Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable defeated The B-Team . The B-Team demanded another match…..

* Heavy Machinery defeated The B-Team.

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics defeated The Kabuki Warriors.

* Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose with the Eclipse. They teased the match earlier in the show but Mandy and Sonya Deville attacked Moon who was taken to the back.

* Elias performed but was laid out by Kevin Owens with a Stunner.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day defeated AOP with the Midnight Hour.

* Apollo Crews defeated Andrade with a sit-down powerbomb.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair with a Bayley to Belly.

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defeated Randy Orton and Dolph Ziggler with the Trouble in Paradise on Ziggler.