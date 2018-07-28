WWE Raw Brand Results 7.27.18 – Columbus, Georgia: Seth Rollins Teams With Roman Reigns in Headliner

– WWE held a Raw brand house show last night in Columbus, Georgia. In the headlining match, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns teamed up against Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins won the match. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of Mark Lisenby and PWInsider.

The WWE returned to the Columbus Civic Center Friday night with a decent card featuring a three-way Women’s Championship match and several stars from the roster.

The opening match saw No Way Jose hand Curt Hawkins his 210th consecutive loss at the 8:11 mark with a flying forearm. This was a decent opener that got the crowd envolved.

Match 2 saw Titus Worldwide go over The Ascension in 7:23, with Titus O’Neal hitting his sit-down powerbomb on Viktor. Another sound match which had the crowd cheering.

Next up, it’s time to Walk With Elias. As he is getting ready to sing a song he has “written for Columbus”, Bobby Lashley’s music hits. Lashley enters the ring, and Elias says he knows that he came out so he could sing with him. He begins to play and sing “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” and invites Lashley to sing along. As Lashley begins to sing, he invites the crowd to sing along as well. This incites Elias, who jumps Lashley from behind, which results in Lashley suplexing Elias, after holding him up for a long time. The crowd erupts as Elias scrambles for the back and Lashley stands tall in the ring.

The third match features Bayley and Shasha Banks facing off against Liv Morgan and Alicia Fox. Bayley scores the pinfall using the Bayley to Back on Morgan, with the match going 8:19. The crowd was hot for the victors.

Match 4 features Baron Corbin facing off against Finn Balor. Corbin jumped Balor during the introductions, which gave him the upper hand at the beginning. Balor fights back for the victory at 8:50, using his Coup de Grace. Balor had the pop of the night…so far.

After the intermission, we have Zack Ryder and Chad Gable facing off against the Authors of Pain. This match lasted 6:10, with the AOP getting the win.

The Women’s Championship 3-way match is next with Natalya vs Ember Moon vs Alexa Bliss, accompanied to the ring by Mickie James. The action was fast a furious, with James becoming involved in the match more than once. Bliss retains her title at 9:29 in the match with a roll-up of Moon.

The seventh and final match of the evening pits two-thirds of the old 3MB, Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre, against two-thirds of The Shield, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, Rollins and Reigns receiving pops 1 and 1a of the evening. This match lasted an astounding 21:31, with Rollins getting the pin over Mahal with the Curb Stomp. The bout was full of what you would expect from these four competitors.

The building was approximately three quarters full, with an estimated crowd of 7000-8000. The floor seats were at capacity, with a few seats in the higher sections empty. Although there was no Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens or Dolph Ziggler, it was a great night of entertainment!