WWE Raw Brand Results 8.03.2018 – Augusta, GA: Ronda Rousey Teams With Natalya

– WWE held a Raw live event last night in Augusta, Georgia. Ronda Rousey was in in-ring action last night and teamed with Natalya against Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox. Rousey submitted Fox with the armbar. In the main event, Seth Rollins beat Dolph Ziggler by disqualification after a chair shot. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of Jason Blackburn and PWInsider.

Raw Tag Titles: B Team over Hardy/Wyatt and Corbin/Mahal in a Triple Threat Match.

Cruiserweight Title: Cedric Alexander over Buddy Murphy.

Heath Slater, Rhyno, and Chad Gable over The Ascension and Curt Hawkins.

Sasha Banks and Ember Moon over The Riott Squad.

Bobby Roode over Kevin Owens.

Bobby Lashley over Elias.

Ronda Rousey and Natalya over Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox. Fox tapped out to the armbar. The crowd loved Rousey.

IC Title: Seth Rollins over Dolph Ziggler by DQ after a chair shot.