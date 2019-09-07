wrestling / News
WWE House Show Results 9.06.19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina: Reigns vs. Joe, Kingston vs. Orton (Pics, Video)
– WWE held a live event yesterday in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In the main event, Kofi Kingston retained his WWE title over Randy Orton. Also, Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe. Sami Zayn was in action twice, losing to Apollo Crews and to Sami Zayn. Below are some results, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com. There are also some images and clips from the event that were posted on Twitter.
* Asuka defeated Mandy Rose via DQ, leading to the next match
* Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
* Apollo Crews defeated Sami Zayn. After the match, Sami demanded better competition
* Aleister Black defeated Sami Zayn
* Sami also was taken out by Kevin Owens before intermission
* Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe
* Ember Moon defeated Zelina Vega
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley retained over Charlotte Flair
* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained over Randy Orton
THEEEEEEE CHAAAAAAAAMP BAAAAAAAAAABY @TrueKofi #WWEBuenosAires pic.twitter.com/bCis7k5AXX
— Lucas🇦🇷 (@lucascarp888) September 7, 2019
#RT @WWE: #WWEBuenosAires just wasn’t @SamiZayn’s night courtesy of @FightOwensFight! pic.twitter.com/ifOjM3fpHS
— Joseph Sorensen (@Joey_Sorensen) September 7, 2019
The God's Greatest Creation in Argentina 🇦🇷 #WWEBuenosAires #WWEArgentina @WWE_MandyRose pic.twitter.com/E72J4TyxoY
— MandyRoseFans (@Mandy_Fansite) September 7, 2019
Y acá está la terrible lanza con la que derrotó a Samoa Joe#WWEBuenosAires pic.twitter.com/dSNv1PMtEz
— Broken Dreams (@Y2JRatedR) September 7, 2019
Beautiful Elbow Drop by @KairiSaneWWE 💖🤗
完璧‼︎試合を勝っておめでとう‼︎🇦🇷🇯🇵#WWEBuenosAires #wweargentina
— マティアスさん (@MatoBarlow) September 7, 2019
More Trending Stories
- NXT Not Expected to Be Treated Like Main Roster Brand After USA Network Move
- Eric Bischoff On the Arn Anderson-Sid Vicious Stabbing Incident, How WCW Handled It, Ric Flair Helping Save Arn’s Job
- Update on WWE Using Bullet Points For Several Raw Promos, Push to Continue That Trend
- More Details on WWE Creative Shakeup: Rowan/Reigns Storyline Considered ‘Botched’