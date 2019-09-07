WWE House Show Results 9.06.19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina: Reigns vs. Joe, Kingston vs. Orton (Pics, Video)

– WWE held a live event yesterday in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In the main event, Kofi Kingston retained his WWE title over Randy Orton. Also, Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe. Sami Zayn was in action twice, losing to Apollo Crews and to Sami Zayn. Below are some results, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com. There are also some images and clips from the event that were posted on Twitter.

* Asuka defeated Mandy Rose via DQ, leading to the next match

* Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

* Apollo Crews defeated Sami Zayn. After the match, Sami demanded better competition

* Aleister Black defeated Sami Zayn

* Sami also was taken out by Kevin Owens before intermission

* Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe

* Ember Moon defeated Zelina Vega

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley retained over Charlotte Flair

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained over Randy Orton