WWE Raw House Show Results 9.27. 19 – El Paso, Texas: Braun Strowman and The Viking Raiders Beat The OC

– WWE held a Raw house show last night in El Paso, Texas. In the main event, The Viking Raiders and Braun Strowman beat The OC in a six-man tag team match. Below are some results, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

* A video tribute aired for the victims of the August 3rd shooting

* Sin Cara, Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Titus O’Neil defeated EC3, Eric Young, Tony Nese and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. The August 3rd tribute continued as El Paso Police officers accompanied Sin Cara out to the ring

* Cedric Alexander defeated Cesaro. After the match, The OC attacked Cedric until The Viking Raiders made the save. This set up the next match

* The Viking Raiders defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson by DQ due to interference from WWE United States Champion AJ Styles

* Baron Corbin defeated Ricochet

* Sasha Banks defeated Lacey Evans and Natalya in a Triple Threat

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles retained over Braun Strowman, Strowman wins by DQ due to interference by The OC. The Viking Raiders made the save again, setting up the main event

* The Viking Raiders and Braun Strowman defeated The OC in six-man action. Strowman pinned Styles to end the show