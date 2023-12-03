wrestling / News
WWE Results From Allentown, PA 12.02.23: Kevin Owens Teams With LA Knight, More
WWE held a live event in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night with a tag team main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below thanks to Cagematch.net:
* Shotzi defeated Bayley
* Angelo Dawkins & Bobby Lashley defeated The OC
* Butch defeated Karrion Kross
* Santos Escobar defeated Dragon Lee
* Viking Rules Match: Kofi Kingston defeated Ivar
* Austin Theory & Grayson Waller defeated Cameron Grimes & Odyssey Jones
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY defeated Charlotte Flair
* Jimmy Uso fought LA Knight to a no contest
* Kevin Owens & LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa
WOW. Dragon Lee swapped masks for a fab. MAKE HIM A STAR RIGHT NOW
.
.#dragonleewwe #dragonlee #wwe #wwenews #wweallentown #wwelwo #latinoworldorder pic.twitter.com/n32G1t0LY1
— The Vlog Warriors (@TheVlogWarriors) December 3, 2023
SPOILER: Grayson Waller & Austin Theory vs. Cameron Grimes & Odyssey Jones FINAL MOMENTS | WWE Holiday Tour 12/02/2023
.
.#WWEAllentown #AustinTheory #GraysonWaller #CameronGrimes #OdysseyJones #WWE #wwehighlights #wwenews #prowrestling #wweuniverse #wweshorts #wweclips pic.twitter.com/MVRV0qoDlP
— The Vlog Warriors (@TheVlogWarriors) December 3, 2023
@MsCharlotteWWE vs @Iyo_SkyWWE was the match of the night! The crowd was behind Charlotte! #WWEAllentown #PPLCenter pic.twitter.com/VSJUtAvdFV
— Juan Gonzalez (@JuanG012284) December 3, 2023
SPOILER: Charlotte Flair vs IYO SKY Final Moments | WWE Holiday Tour 12/02/2023
.
.#charlotteflair #iyosky #wweallentown #wwenews #prowrestling #wwehighlights #wwelive #wweuniverse #wwenetwork pic.twitter.com/fhjnQNUpSe
— The Vlog Warriors (@TheVlogWarriors) December 3, 2023
Whose game is this? With everybody saying
L..A..KNIGHT
YEAH🗣️@RealLAKnight | @YEAHRevolution_ #WWEAllentown pic.twitter.com/5Dbr8tf0MV
— Naja🦋 (@NajaBrinee) December 3, 2023
