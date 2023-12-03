WWE Results From Allentown, PA 12.02.23: Kevin Owens Teams With LA Knight, More

WWE held a live event in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night with a tag team main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below thanks to Cagematch.net:

* Shotzi defeated Bayley

* Angelo Dawkins & Bobby Lashley defeated The OC

* Butch defeated Karrion Kross

* Santos Escobar defeated Dragon Lee

* Viking Rules Match: Kofi Kingston defeated Ivar

* Austin Theory & Grayson Waller defeated Cameron Grimes & Odyssey Jones

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY defeated Charlotte Flair

* Jimmy Uso fought LA Knight to a no contest

* Kevin Owens & LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa