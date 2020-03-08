wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 03.07.20 – Allentown, PA: The Fiend Faces Daniel Bryan
* The Street Profits & Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins & The Authors of Pain
* Ricochet defeated Bobby Lashley
* The Miz & John Morrison defeated The New Day to retain the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles
* Shayna Baszler defeated Liv Morgan. After the match, Baszler continued attack on Morgan. Becky Lynch makes the save.
* Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte and Asuka to retain the RAW Women’s Title
* Elias came out to sing. Shinskuke Nakamura & Sami Zayn joined him. At the conclusion of the song, Nakamura and Zayn attacked Elias.
* Aleister Black defeated AJ Styles via DQ after The O.C. attacked Black. The Viking Raiders made the save.
* The Viking Raiders & Aleister Black defeated The O.C. (Styles, Gallows and Anderson)
* “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt defeated Daniel Bryan
* Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton
