WWE Live Event Results 03.07.20 – Allentown, PA: The Fiend Faces Daniel Bryan

Results courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com

* The Street Profits & Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins & The Authors of Pain

* Ricochet defeated Bobby Lashley

* The Miz & John Morrison defeated The New Day to retain the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles

* Shayna Baszler defeated Liv Morgan. After the match, Baszler continued attack on Morgan. Becky Lynch makes the save.

* Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte and Asuka to retain the RAW Women’s Title

* Elias came out to sing. Shinskuke Nakamura & Sami Zayn joined him. At the conclusion of the song, Nakamura and Zayn attacked Elias.

* Aleister Black defeated AJ Styles via DQ after The O.C. attacked Black. The Viking Raiders made the save.

* The Viking Raiders & Aleister Black defeated The O.C. (Styles, Gallows and Anderson)

* “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt defeated Daniel Bryan

* Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton