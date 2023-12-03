WWE Results from Bangor, ME 12.03.23: Seth Rollins vs. Nakamura, More

WWE results from Bangor, ME are below, courtesy of PWInsider.

* Sami Zayn defeated Dominic Mystero via DQ after JD McDonagh interfered. Jey Uso came out for the save, leading to the next match.

* Sami Zayn & Jey Uso defeated Dominic Mysterio & JD McDonagh

* Ricochet defeated Bronson Reed

* Alpha Academy defeated Imperium

* Nia Jax defeated Raquel Rodriguez

* Cody Rhodes defeated Damien Priest

* Omos defeated Towaza

* Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Starks

* Seth Rollins defeated Nakamura in a street fight

Great match @BeckyLynchWWE and great job getting us much signatures for fans in as much as possible! You care about fans #WWEBangor pic.twitter.com/dJA6uYPoOU — Jack Gatti, MSW, LCSW (@UnsungEmpath) December 3, 2023