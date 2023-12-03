wrestling / News
WWE Results from Bangor, ME 12.03.23: Seth Rollins vs. Nakamura, More
WWE results from Bangor, ME are below, courtesy of PWInsider.
* Sami Zayn defeated Dominic Mystero via DQ after JD McDonagh interfered. Jey Uso came out for the save, leading to the next match.
* Sami Zayn & Jey Uso defeated Dominic Mysterio & JD McDonagh
* Ricochet defeated Bronson Reed
* Alpha Academy defeated Imperium
* Nia Jax defeated Raquel Rodriguez
* Cody Rhodes defeated Damien Priest
* Omos defeated Towaza
* Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Starks
* Seth Rollins defeated Nakamura in a street fight
Great match @BeckyLynchWWE and great job getting us much signatures for fans in as much as possible! You care about fans #WWEBangor pic.twitter.com/dJA6uYPoOU
— Jack Gatti, MSW, LCSW (@UnsungEmpath) December 3, 2023
Cheeky Champ taunting the crowd at WWE’s Live Event 😈
📍Bangor, ME
📸 @evamaecarter | #WWEBangor | 12•2•23 pic.twitter.com/I3vG31PejB
— Dominik Mysterio | Fansite (@DomMysterioFans) December 3, 2023
.@WWERollins in the house! Bangor Street Fight #WWEBangor pic.twitter.com/YclAoaeABS
— Jack Gatti, MSW, LCSW (@UnsungEmpath) December 3, 2023
#WWEBangor pic.twitter.com/0TWKRkMnKX
— cloey (@blo0dsuck3rr) December 3, 2023
Yeet him #WWEBangor pic.twitter.com/inYt7aWa8R
— Jack Gatti, MSW, LCSW (@UnsungEmpath) December 3, 2023
