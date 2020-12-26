WWE Retaped, Edited Spots For Tonight’s Smackdown

With tonight’s Smackdown not airing live, the company took an opportunity to retape a segment and edit another one. Tonight’s show was taped on Tuesday so that they could air it while talent and crew didn’t have to work on Christmas Day.

According to Fightful Select, a spot in the Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan match was retaped with Bryan told to sell Uso’s attack more. That spot had the ThunderDome audience put on a commercial for several minutes while the bit was refilmed.

In addition, a small spot was edited when Sasha Banks dropped her Smackdown Women’s Championship on the ramp coming out to the ring. You can see our own Robert Winfree’s full review of the episode here.