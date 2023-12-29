WWE Return to Madison Square Garden Had Highest-Paid Venue Attendance In Over A Decade

As previously reported, WWE set a record for their return to Madison Square Garden, which was the highest-grossing domestic non-televised event in WWE history. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the paid attendance for the event was the largest for a post-Christmas show at the Garden in over a decade.

The show had 15,831 in attendance with 14,300 paid. This is the highest since 2012, which had 14,500. That event had an advertised main event of John Cena vs. Dolph Ziggler in a cage match.

This can be attributed in part to CM Punk, as ticket sales rose dramatically after it was announced he would be on the show. Notably, this 2023 number is even higher than the 2011 paid attendanced, with Punk advertise on top (vs. The Miz in a cage match), as that show had 14,000.