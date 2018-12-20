More WWE Events Slated for Saudi Arabia in 2019, Note on Bonus Payouts for Crown Jewel

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via WrestlingInc.com) has an update on WWE’s plans for Saudi Arabia in 2019. According to the report, WWE officials are working on plans for a return to the country later next year.

Currently, WWE’s next events for Saudi Arabia are scheduled for May and November 2019. It’s not yet clear if these events will be broadcast on the WWE Network.

Additionally, the Observer had a note on bonus payouts from November’s Crown Jewel event. According to the report, some talents were happy with their bonus payments, but others were not happy with what they received. The report does not specify which Superstars were happy and which were not. At Crown Jewel, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels came out of retirement to work a tag team match with Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane.

WWE moving forward with Crown Jewel last month was a controversial decision. There were calls to cancel, move or postpone the event in the light of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was believed to have ordered. WWE signed a lucrative multi-year deal with the Saudi Arabia General Sport Authority earlier this year.