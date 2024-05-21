wrestling / News
WWE Returning to Japan in July for Supershow Summer Tour
– The WWE Japan X account announced today that the promotion will be returning to Japan for the first time in five years later this summer. The WWE SuperShow Summer Tour is heading to Japan with three live events in Osaka and Tokyo.
The tour kicks off on Thursday, July 25, with a Supershow event at the Edion Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan. This will be followed by two shows on July 26 and 27 at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo. Tickets for the events go on sale on June 1. More details are available HERE.
The graphic advertising the tour features WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane), and Rhea Ripley. It should be noted that Ripley and Asuka are both injured at the moment and out of action.
WWEが5️⃣年ぶりに日本に帰ってくる❗️
🏟️エディオンアリーナ大阪
📅7月25日（木）
🏟️両国国技館
📅7月26日（金）
📅7月27日（土）
チケット発売は6月1日🎟️
「お気に入り」に登録して先行販売情報をゲット👉https://t.co/yMS7lRD4jQ pic.twitter.com/pdy5iMMZnG
— WWE日本語公式 (@WWEJapan) May 21, 2024
