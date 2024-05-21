– The WWE Japan X account announced today that the promotion will be returning to Japan for the first time in five years later this summer. The WWE SuperShow Summer Tour is heading to Japan with three live events in Osaka and Tokyo.

The tour kicks off on Thursday, July 25, with a Supershow event at the Edion Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan. This will be followed by two shows on July 26 and 27 at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo. Tickets for the events go on sale on June 1. More details are available HERE.

The graphic advertising the tour features WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane), and Rhea Ripley. It should be noted that Ripley and Asuka are both injured at the moment and out of action.