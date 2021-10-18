wrestling / News

WWE Returning To Los Angeles in December For Smackdown Taping

October 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Logo 2019

WWE is set to make its return to Los Angeles for the first time since the pandemic started in December for a Smackdown taping. The Staples Center announced on Monday that they will host WWE’s December 10th taping of the Blue Brand show, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading