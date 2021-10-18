WWE Returning To Los Angeles in December For Smackdown Taping

WWE is set to make its return to Los Angeles for the first time since the pandemic started in December for a Smackdown taping. The Staples Center announced on Monday that they will host WWE’s December 10th taping of the Blue Brand show, as you can see below:

The @WWE returns to Los Angeles with WWE Friday Night #Smackdown on December 10! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am. pic.twitter.com/e7uZck7WHL — STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) October 18, 2021