WWE Returning To Los Angeles in December For Smackdown Taping
October 18, 2021 | Posted by
WWE is set to make its return to Los Angeles for the first time since the pandemic started in December for a Smackdown taping. The Staples Center announced on Monday that they will host WWE’s December 10th taping of the Blue Brand show, as you can see below:
The @WWE returns to Los Angeles with WWE Friday Night #Smackdown on December 10! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am. pic.twitter.com/e7uZck7WHL
— STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) October 18, 2021
