WWE Reportedly Returning To Saudi Arabia In November
July 8, 2023
Wrestlenomics reports that WWE is set to return to Saudi Arabia for a premium live event on November 4. It’s unknown whether this show will be in Riyadh or Jeddah. The last event in the country, Night of Champions, took place in Jeddah. WWE has yet to confirm the report, but other than 2020 and 2021 (due to the pandemic), they have had two shows a year in the country.
