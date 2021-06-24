wrestling

WWE Returning to Boston in September

June 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE will continue its live touring later this year with a return to Boston, Massachusetts for Monday Night Raw on September 13. The event will be held at the TD Garden.

As noted, WWE will be heading to New York City the Friday before this show on September 10 for a return to the Madison Square Garden. It will be for a TV taping of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE kicks off its return to live touring with fans in attendance starting Friday, July 16 with SmackDown in Houston, Texas. The event will be held at the Toyota Center.

