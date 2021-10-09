WWE Returning to Canada in December for Holiday Tour

– WWE will be heading back to Canada later this December for the first time since February 2020. During last night’s SmackDown broadcast, WWE announced two upcoming dates for live events in Canada coming up for the WWE Holiday Tour (h/t Heel By Nature.com and John Pollock).

WWE returns to Toronto, Ontario on Wednesday, December 29. The event will be held at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Tickets for the event will go on sale on October 22.

On Thursday, December 30, WWE will be holding another house show at the Place Bell in Laval, Quebec. Pat LaPrade with Lutte.Quebec is reporting that the December 30 show in Laval will feature the Raw roster. With WWE also holding another live event in Buffalo, New York on December 30, this will likely mean split rosters between the two Holiday Tour shows.

As previously noted, WWE is also scheduled to return to the Madison Square Garden in New York City for the company’s traditional post-Christmas show on December 26.