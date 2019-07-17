WWE News: WWE Returning To Georgia In September, Latest Donut Vlog From Mandy Rose, New Matt Hardy Video

– WWE will return to the Macon Centreplex/Coliseum in Macon, GA on September 14 at 7:30 pm. Matches advertised include Becky Lynch vs Lacey Evans for the Raw Women’s Title and Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin, plus The Usos, Braun Strowman, Naomi and more.

– Here’s the latest edition of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose’s donut vlog.

– And here’s the latest video from Matt Hardy about things you don’t understand. He’s once again talking about how hard it is to be Matt Hardy and how fans just don’t get that about him. You an see the latest examples in the video below.