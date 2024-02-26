WWE Returning To Mexico In July

WWE has announced that it will return to Mexico this July with stops in Mexico City and Monterrey. It’s part of the WWE Supershow Summer Tour. They will go to Mexico City on July 13 and Monterrey on July 14.

STAMFORD, Conn., February 26, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced a return to Mexico this July at the Arena CDMX (Mexico City) on Saturday, July 13 and the Arena Monterrey (Monterrey) on Sunday, July 14.

Fans attending WWE SuperShow Summer Tour will see their favorite WWE Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown in action including Rey Mysterio, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, “Main Event” Jey Uso, Santos Escobar, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Bobby Lashley and many more!*

As the only WWE Live events taking place in Mexico in 2024, demand is expected to be high. Fans interested in an exclusive presale opportunity from Tuesday, February 27, can visit www.superboletos.com for more information.

Standard tickets and VIP packages – including Meet & Greet opportunities with WWE Superstars – go on sale Friday, March 1, at www.superboletos.com. For more information, stick with WWE.com.

*Talent subject to change.