WWE Hints at Reunion for Finn Balor and The Club on Raw to Continue

January 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– During this week’s edition of Raw, Finn Balor teamed up with his former Bullet Club stablemates Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a main event tag team match. Yesterday, WWE posted the following tweet, hinting that the reunion for the “Too Sweet trio” was not a one-off.

The tweet reads, “Will we see more of this #TooSweet trio on #RAW?”

