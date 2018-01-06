wrestling / News
WWE Hints at Reunion for Finn Balor and The Club on Raw to Continue
January 6, 2018 | Posted by
– During this week’s edition of Raw, Finn Balor teamed up with his former Bullet Club stablemates Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a main event tag team match. Yesterday, WWE posted the following tweet, hinting that the reunion for the “Too Sweet trio” was not a one-off.
The tweet reads, “Will we see more of this #TooSweet trio on #RAW?”
Will we see more of this #TooSweet trio on #RAW? @FinnBalor @LukeGallowsWWE @KarlAndersonWWE pic.twitter.com/KnP1r7NyTp
— WWE (@WWE) January 6, 2018