– WWE has announced the 12 competitors scheduled for the upcoming World Heavyweight Championship Tournament. The tournament will feature six Superstars from Raw, and six from SmackDown. You can check out the video revealing the 12 Superstars for the tournament below. The 12 Superstars are:

* Cody Rhodes

* Damian Priest

* Finn Balor

* Seth Rollins

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* The Miz

* AJ Styles

* Austin Theory

* Bobby Lashley

* Edge

* Rey Mysterio

* Sheamus

On Monday’s Raw, there will be two Triple Threat matches, with the winners facing each other later in the night. The same thing will happen on SmackDown later in the week. The finalists will face each other for the new world title at WWE Night of Champions on May 27.