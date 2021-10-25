WWE Reveals 2022 PPV Schedule, Wrestlemania Will Be Two Nights Again

WWE has announced their entire PPV schedule for 2022, which reveals that Wrestlemania in Dallas will take place over two nights: April 2 and 3. In a departure from their usual schedules, most of the company’s PPVs this year will fall on Saturdays. There will be eleven PPV events overall, fewer than normal. Here’s the press release:

WWE® Unveils 2022 Pay-Per-View Schedule

10/25/2021

STAMFORD, Conn.– For the first time in history, WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced the dates and locations for the following year’s pay-per-view schedule. The 2022 slate, highlighted by a two-night WrestleMania® at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, will also mark a new record for the most stadium events (a minimum of four) in a year for WWE.

The schedule is as follows*:

– Saturday, January 1 – Day 1® at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

– Saturday, January 29 – Royal Rumble® at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis

– Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas

– Sunday, May 8 – Pay-Per-View at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.

– Sunday, June 5 – Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago

– Saturday, July 2 – Money In The Bank® at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

– Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam® at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

– Saturday, September 3 or Sunday, September 4 – Pay-Per-View at TBD location

– Saturday, November 26 – Survivor Series® at TD Garden in Boston

In addition to the events above, pay-per-views taking place in February and October will be announced in the near future. Fans interested in up-to-date ticket information for 2022 WWE pay-per-view events can register at https://www.wwe.com/2022-PPV.

“Since returning to live events this past July, our fans have graciously expressed a tremendous appetite to attend WWE shows. As they begin to make plans for next year, we wanted to make sure that the 2022 schedule and locations of our pay-per-views was made available to them,” said Nick Khan, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer.

All events will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

* Events subject to change.