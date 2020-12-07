WWE Reveals Categories & Nominees For 2020 Slammy Awards

The Slammy Awards are back, and WWE has released the categories and details for fan voting. The company revealed that the 2020 Slammy Awards will stream live on WWE Network on Dec. 23, and there are a variety of categories that fans can vote on, including Superstar of the Year, Match of the Year, and much more.

Here’s the full release from WWE on the newest installment of the Slammy Awards:

It’s SLAMMY season!

WWE’s biggest award show makes its triumphant return when The 2020 SLAMMY Awards: The Best of Raw and SmackDown stream live on WWE Network and WWE’s digital and social platforms on Wednesday, December 23 at 10 AM ET.

But what’s an award show without a list of categories and nominees? The SLAMMY Awards being given out this year will be:

*Superstar of the Year

*Match of the Year

*Rivalry of the Year

*Tag Team of the Year

*Return of the Year

*Ring Gear of the Year

*Breakout Star of the Year

*Female Superstar of the Year

*Male Superstar of the Year

*Moment of the Year

The best part of it all? You, the WWE Universe, will be voting to decide the winners of the first five awards listed above! Voting is now open, so be sure to make your voice heard for your favorite WWE Superstars and matches of 2020.

The nominees for these awards are as follows:

Superstar of the Year – VOTE HERE

Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns

Randy Orton

Braun Strowman

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Asuka

Sasha Banks

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair

Match of the Year – VOTE HERE

Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – Boneyard Match, WrestleMania 36

The New Day vs. The Hurt Business – Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Raw, Nov. 16, 2020

Edge vs. Randy Orton – The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever: WWE Backlash 2020

Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Royal Rumble 2020

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan – Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals: SmackDown, June 12, 2020

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso – Universal Championship Hell in a Cell “I Quit” Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley – SmackDown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy – Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match: WWE Clash of Champions 2020

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns: Survivor Series 2020

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka – Royal Rumble 2020

Rivalry of the Year – VOTE HERE

Seth Rollins vs. The Mysterio Family

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

R-Truth vs. The World

Lana vs. Announcer Tables

Tag Team of the Year – VOTE HERE

The Golden Role Models

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

The New Day

The Street Profits

Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

Return of the Year – VOTE HERE

Edge

Roman Reigns

MVP

Goldberg

Sami Zayn

Voting in the above categories ends Friday, December 11, so make sure your voice is heard!

Additional nominee lists are as follows:

Ring Gear of the Year

Charlotte Flair

Sasha Banks

Seth Rollins

The New Day

Bianca Belair

Shinsuke Nakamura

Carmella

Breakout Star of the Year

Dominik Mysterio

Bianca Belair

Otis

The Street Profits

Murphy

Female Superstar of the Year

Asuka

Sasha Banks

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair

Male Superstar of the Year

Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns

Randy Orton

Braun Strowman

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Moment of the Year

The Undertaker’s Final Farewell: Survivor Series 2020

Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship: WrestleMania 36

Becky Lynch announces her pregnancy: Raw, May 11, 2020

Edge returns in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Royal Rumble 2020

The New Day’s farewell address: SmackDown, Oct. 16, 2020

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman unite: SmackDown, August 28, 2020

Bayley betrays Sasha Banks: SmackDown, Sept. 4, 2020

The New Day gets drafted to different brands: Raw, Oct. 12, 2020

Tune in to see the winners revealed when The 2020 SLAMMY Awards stream live on WWE Network, as well as WWE.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, on Wednesday, December 23 at 10 AM ET!