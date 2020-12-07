wrestling / News
WWE Reveals Categories & Nominees For 2020 Slammy Awards
The Slammy Awards are back, and WWE has released the categories and details for fan voting. The company revealed that the 2020 Slammy Awards will stream live on WWE Network on Dec. 23, and there are a variety of categories that fans can vote on, including Superstar of the Year, Match of the Year, and much more.
Here’s the full release from WWE on the newest installment of the Slammy Awards:
It’s SLAMMY season!
WWE’s biggest award show makes its triumphant return when The 2020 SLAMMY Awards: The Best of Raw and SmackDown stream live on WWE Network and WWE’s digital and social platforms on Wednesday, December 23 at 10 AM ET.
But what’s an award show without a list of categories and nominees? The SLAMMY Awards being given out this year will be:
*Superstar of the Year
*Match of the Year
*Rivalry of the Year
*Tag Team of the Year
*Return of the Year
*Ring Gear of the Year
*Breakout Star of the Year
*Female Superstar of the Year
*Male Superstar of the Year
*Moment of the Year
The best part of it all? You, the WWE Universe, will be voting to decide the winners of the first five awards listed above! Voting is now open, so be sure to make your voice heard for your favorite WWE Superstars and matches of 2020.
The nominees for these awards are as follows:
Superstar of the Year – VOTE HERE
Drew McIntyre
Roman Reigns
Randy Orton
Braun Strowman
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
Asuka
Sasha Banks
Bayley
Becky Lynch
Charlotte Flair
Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – Boneyard Match, WrestleMania 36
The New Day vs. The Hurt Business – Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Raw, Nov. 16, 2020
Edge vs. Randy Orton – The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever: WWE Backlash 2020
Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Royal Rumble 2020
AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan – Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals: SmackDown, June 12, 2020
Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso – Universal Championship Hell in a Cell “I Quit” Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020
Sasha Banks vs. Bayley – SmackDown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020
AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy – Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match: WWE Clash of Champions 2020
Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns: Survivor Series 2020
Becky Lynch vs. Asuka – Royal Rumble 2020
Rivalry of the Year – VOTE HERE
Seth Rollins vs. The Mysterio Family
Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
Edge vs. Randy Orton
Sasha Banks vs. Bayley
R-Truth vs. The World
Lana vs. Announcer Tables
Tag Team of the Year – VOTE HERE
The Golden Role Models
Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
The New Day
The Street Profits
Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro
Return of the Year – VOTE HERE
Edge
Roman Reigns
MVP
Goldberg
Sami Zayn
Voting in the above categories ends Friday, December 11, so make sure your voice is heard!
Additional nominee lists are as follows:
Ring Gear of the Year
Charlotte Flair
Sasha Banks
Seth Rollins
The New Day
Bianca Belair
Shinsuke Nakamura
Carmella
Breakout Star of the Year
Dominik Mysterio
Bianca Belair
Otis
The Street Profits
Murphy
Female Superstar of the Year
Asuka
Sasha Banks
Bayley
Becky Lynch
Charlotte Flair
Male Superstar of the Year
Drew McIntyre
Roman Reigns
Randy Orton
Braun Strowman
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
Moment of the Year
The Undertaker’s Final Farewell: Survivor Series 2020
Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship: WrestleMania 36
Becky Lynch announces her pregnancy: Raw, May 11, 2020
Edge returns in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Royal Rumble 2020
The New Day’s farewell address: SmackDown, Oct. 16, 2020
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman unite: SmackDown, August 28, 2020
Bayley betrays Sasha Banks: SmackDown, Sept. 4, 2020
The New Day gets drafted to different brands: Raw, Oct. 12, 2020
Tune in to see the winners revealed when The 2020 SLAMMY Awards stream live on WWE Network, as well as WWE.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, on Wednesday, December 23 at 10 AM ET!
