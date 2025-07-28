wrestling / News
WWE Reveals First Look At Wear by Erin Andrews x WWE Collection
July 28, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, WWE announced a partnership with WEAR by Erin Andrews to launch a new women’s sportswear collection. The collection can now be viewed in the WWE Shop. Exclusive items will be available on site at Summerslam.
The press release noted that the launch will include “WEAR’s fan-favorite jackets, t-shirts, sweatshirts, crop tops, and more, celebrating WWE Superstars Nikki Bella, Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes, as well as staple pieces that celebrate the iconic WWE brand and the summer’s biggest event, SummerSlam.”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Reacts To The Passing Of Hulk Hogan, Recounts How He Found Out
- Drew McIntyre Currently Stranded In England, Blames Jelly Roll If He Misses WWE Summerslam
- Lex Luger On How The WCW Locker Room Felt About Sting Descending From The Rafters
- Bayley Interested In Finding Shirtless Man From Smackdown Taping, Man Identifies Himself