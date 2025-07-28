WWE Reveals First Look At Wear by Erin Andrews x WWE Collection

As previously reported, WWE announced a partnership with WEAR by Erin Andrews to launch a new women’s sportswear collection. The collection can now be viewed in the WWE Shop. Exclusive items will be available on site at Summerslam.

The press release noted that the launch will include “WEAR’s fan-favorite jackets, t-shirts, sweatshirts, crop tops, and more, celebrating WWE Superstars Nikki Bella, Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes, as well as staple pieces that celebrate the iconic WWE brand and the summer’s biggest event, SummerSlam.”